Comelec extends work-from-home Mondays in May

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is extending its remote work arrangement every Monday until the month of May with the State of National Energy Emergency yet to be lifted.

In a public advisory, the Comelec said all its offices shall remain close every Monday of May with its employees adopting a work-from-home arrangement.

"In support of the national policy on energy conservation, the work-from-home arrangement will remain in place in all Comelec offices nationwide every Monday in the month of May 2026," said the Comelec.

This, it said, means that the Comelec main and field offices shall be closed on May 4, 11, and 25.

"Standard operations for voter registration, voter certification, and other transactions are from Tuesdays to Saturdays, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.," said the poll body.

As for May 18, the commission said the remote work arrangement will not be implemented.

"All Comelec offices will be open on the last day of voter registration, which is on May 18, 2026," said the Comelec.

In April 2026, the Comelec adopted the remote work arrangement, with no operations in its main and field offices last April 6, 13, 20, and 27. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)