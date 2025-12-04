Comelec eyes 100 malls to hold voters' registration

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to partner with at least 100 shopping malls to serve as venues for various election-related activities, including voter registration.

According to Comelec Chairperson George Garcia, the initiative aims to reach more Filipinos who would like to register as new voters or those who would want to update their records.

"Initiatives like voter registration are expanding, giving Filipinos the flexibility to register, update, or transfer records conveniently at a mall near them," he said in an interview.

"The well-known malls want to expand to their other branches in different places. Hopefully, they will reach 100 for the 2028 elections," he added.

Early this week, the Comelec signed an agreement with major mall operators to expand its Mall Voting and Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

The private companies include Robinsons Malls, SM Supermalls, WalterMart, Filinvest Malls, and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

"Their support in expanding access to the democratic process is an immense contribution whose true worth cannot truly be measured or quantified in terms of cost," said Garcia.

In the May 2025 polls, the Comelec tapped 53 malls across the country for the mall voting project. (PNA)