Comelec eyes 1M overseas voter registrants

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to enlist at least one million overseas voter registrants in time for the May 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE).

Speaking at a media forum in Manila, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the number of applicants are still low but they are hopeful that the target number will still be met.

"We hope we can reach at least 1 million registrants before registration ends on September 30, 2027," said Garcia.

So far, he said the number of overseas voter registrants have been low since it resumed in December 1, 2025.

"Registration numbers remain low so far. Only about 340,000 people have registered as overseas voters," said Garcia.

To note, the overseas voter registration period runs from December 1, 2025 to September 30, 2027.

All citizens of the Philippines abroad, who are not otherwise disqualified by law, and who are at least 18 years of age on or before 08 May 2028, may register as overseas voters for purposes of participating in the 2028 national and local polls.

Garcia said it is lamentable that the number of overseas voter registrants has been low despite the efforts being made by the Philippine government.

He said overseas voter registration are being held via satellite registration abroad, registration anywhere, and via local field registration centers at the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Maritime Industry Authority, and Commission on Filipinos Overseas.

"Voter registration has been ongoing for a while yet the numbers remain low," he said.

The official noted how many Filipinos refuse to get registered as they have pending applications for citizenship with their host governments.

Garcia also said Filipinos abroad with expired passports are also hesitant to get registered as they are concerned of the possibility of being apprehended. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)