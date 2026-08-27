Comelec eyes 65% voter turnout in Cavite special polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, August 27, 2026, expressed aspirations of reaching a 65 percent voter turnout during the special polls in the 4th Legislative District of Cavite on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are hopeful that a majority of the 447,387 registered voters, who are set to vote in 1,308 clustered precincts in 43 voting centers, will come out and vote.

"Voter turnout is always low during plebiscites or special elections. Hopefully, more people will vote, as having a representative elected for Dasmariñas is important," Garcia said.

He said they are looking at having the winning candidate proclaimed by early Sunday.

A total of five candidates are running in the special polls, namely, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga, Raul Rex Del Rosario Mangubat, Marvin Opamin Dupal-ag, Leysander Aguilar Ordenes, and Jacinto Bautista Frani Jr.

"Hopefully, we will be able to proclaim the elected congressman of Dasmariñas City on Sunday, August 30," said Garcia.

As for their preparations, the Comelec head said they are now prepared to conduct the special polls.

He said everything is settled as far as their preparations for the special elections are concerned.

"We are fully prepared to conduct the special elections," said Garcia.

He said there were also no security or campaign concerns in the entirety of Dasmariñas City with two days left before Election Day.

"It is very peaceful there. There haven't been any election-related incidents to speak of. We haven't seen any campaign tarpaulins from the candidates along the roads or in public places. Everyone is complying with the rules," said Garcia.

The special polls are set to be held for the replacement of expelled Cavite (4th District) Representative Francisco Barzaga Jr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)