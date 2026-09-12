Comelec eyes 80% voter turnout in Sept. 14 BARMM polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is targeting an 80 percent voter turnout in the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on September 14, 2026.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are hoping 80 percent of the 2,393,202 registered voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will cast their votes.

“We have just one goal: for them to be able to vote. All our preparations and efforts would be in vain if our fellow citizens couldn't vote,” Garcia said.

“We are actually aiming for a voter turnout of at least 80%,” he added.

The poll chief said they believe the target is achievable given the strong anticipation for the elections in BARMM.

“That is not impossible given that the elections here in the Bangsamoro have been reset several times,” Garcia said.

He also noted that adequate security preparations are in place for the polls to address voters’ safety concerns.

“We believe that when our people see that the government has sufficient forces in place, they will truly give importance to this election,” Garcia said.

The first-ever Bangsamoro parliamentary polls will take place on Monday, September 14.

The BPE will be conducted in 5,212 clustered precincts across 1,186 voting centers covering a total of 2,185 barangays in BARMM. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)