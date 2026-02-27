Comelec eyes completion of Antipolo special polls canvassing in 36 hours

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects to complete the canvassing of results for the March 14 special congressional elections in the Second District of Antipolo City within 36 hours.

In Resolution 11197, the Comelec en banc directed the District Board of Canvassers (DBOC) to finish the canvass within the 36-hour window from the time it initially convenes, subject to reasonable exceptions.

"Upon completion of the canvass, the DBOC shall announce the result of the special elections," the Comelec said.

The DBOC will convene at 6 p.m. on Election Day at the Ynares Event Center to receive election returns and immediately canvass those submitted.

The commission said the DBOC will meet continuously until the canvass is complete, adjourning only to await remaining election returns.

The Comelec said all DBOC proceedings will remain open to the public.

The Second District of Antipolo City has 252,793 registered voters.

They will cast their ballots in 348 clustered precincts across 36 voting centers in eight barangays. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)