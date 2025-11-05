Comelec eyes completion of BSKE ballot printing by next week

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, said it is looking to complete the printing of official ballots for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as early as next week.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are optimistic about finishing the ballot printing at the National Printing Office (NPO) ahead of schedule.

"Hopefully, matapos na tayo by next week," said Garcia.

Garcia said the Comelec has already printed about half of the total number of official BSKE ballots.

"Mahigit na sa kalahati ang Comelec sa printing ng mga balota natin para sa Barangay and SK Elections," he said.

(The Comelec has already completed more than half of the printing of ballots for the Barangay and SK Elections.)

"Sa ating estimate, more or less, 50 million na mga balota na ang ating naiimprenta," he added.

(Based on our estimate, we have already printed around 50 million ballots.)

He said the immediate completion of BSKE ballot printing is necessary to avoid conflict with the printing of official ballots for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

"Gusto natin ang printing ng balota para sa Bangsamoro elections ay mangyari sa unang linggo ng Pebrero," said Garcia.

(We want the printing of ballots for the Bangsamoro elections to take place in the first week of February.)

In October, the Comelec and the National Printing Office started printing the official ballots for the BSKE.

A total of 92,757,989 ballots for the BSKE are set to be printed, including 69,259,342 for barangay elections and 23,498,647 for SK polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)