Comelec eyes resumption of voter registration by February 2027

INDIVIDUALS, who failed to get registered as voters, will get another chance to apply come February 2027.

In an interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said they are looking at February 2027 as the possible resumption of the voter registration period in time for the May 2028 national and local polls.

"Next year, our registration period will be held for a longer period, probably February to September," said Garcia.

Last May 18, the voter registration period concluded ahead of the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

As of the final day of voter registration, the Comelec has recorded a total of 5,470,889 applications filed.

Despite this, several complaints have reached the Comelec of them being unable to apply to become registered voters.

Thus, as early as now, the Comelec is urging the public to not wait for the final day of the next voter registration period.

Garcia said Filipinos must shed the habit of cramming and doing it on the final day.

"I hope we don't always wait for the last day. You may be busy working or studying, but I hope you won't do it on the last day, which is the usual behaviour," he said.

"We want to accommodate you, but unfortunately, we can't do it anymore," added Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)