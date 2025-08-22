Comelec eyes September 8 as start of BPE ballot printing

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) may begin printing official ballots for the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on September 8, 2025, after suspending the process on August 22.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia Friday, August 22, 2025, said they are eyeing September 8 as the possible start of ballot printing or a delay of more than two weeks.

"Based on what the Project Management Office (PMO) has said, this (printing) could happen by September 8 so that we can better study and see the entirety of the law," said Garcia.

He said they do not see any problem with the delays in the ballot printing as the Comelec will need only a week to complete the process.

"It won't be difficult for the Comelec to complete because it's only 2.3 to 2.4 million ballots," said the poll chief.

"The most we would probably need for printing is a whole week, including the verification of the ballots," added Garcia.

On late Wednesday night, the Comelec announced the deferment of the start of the printing of BPE ballots, which was supposed to start on Thursday.

The poll body said the ballot printing is being suspended "until further notice."

The suspension was made after the commission received information that the bill distributing the seven parliamentary seats originally allocated for Sulu may have an effect on the ballot faces and printing of ballots. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)