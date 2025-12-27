Comelec eyes system upgrade for voter registration 

ASIDE from the automated election system (AES), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is also eyeing an upgrade in the technology it is using for voter registration.

In a televised public briefing, Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said they want to improve the voter registration system in a bid to have a more secured list of registered voters.

"The Comelec is currently studying how to improve the level of technology in our registration of voters," said Laudiangco.

The poll official said they are looking at adopting systems, such as facial recognition and iris scanning to register voters.

He said they also want to increase the fingerprints enrollment from only four to 10 fingers.

"This is so that we can better clean up our voters list, and so we do not give room to those who are looking to become flying voters," said Laudiangco.

Currently, the Comelec digitally captures the applicant's biometrics using the Voter Registration Machine (VRM).

The biometrics data refer to an applicant's digital image of his/her photograph, fingerprints, and signature being captured. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)