Comelec finalizes Duterte Youth party-list disqualification

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a certificate of finality and entry of judgment on the disqualification of Duty to Energize the Republic through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral Party-list Organization, also known as Duterte Youth party-list.

“Nasa rules namin na kapag cancelation ng registration ng party, 30 days. Hinintay po natin kung makakakuha ng TRO (temporary restraining orders) sa 30 days na 'yun. Mukhang hindi naman nag-issue ang SC (Supreme Court) ng TRO,” said Comelec Chairman George Garcia on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

(It’s in our rules that when it comes to the cancelation of a party’s registration, there is a 30-day period. We waited to see if a TRO (temporary restraining order) would be issued within those 30 days. It seems the Supreme Court did not issue a TRO.)

“Kaya nag-issue na ang Clerk of the Commission ng entry of judgment at certificate of finality. Ibig sabihin, final ang decision as far as the Comelec is concerned,” he added.

The Duterte Youth party-list was among the top three party-lists that garnered most votes in the 2022 national and local elections.

The Comelec deferred, however, the proclamation of the Duterte Youth party-list over a pending disqualification case.

On June 18, 2025, the Comelec Second Division granted the petition filed by Reeya Beatrice Magtalas, Abigail Aleli Tan, Raainah Punzalan and Aunell Ross Angcos in 2019 against the Duterte Youth party-list on the ground of non-compliance with the jurisdictional and continuing requirements for registration of party-list groups, organizations or coalitions.

The Comelec en banc affirmed the said decision, prompting the party-list to raise the case to the SC with a request of a TRO issuance, arguing that nullification order was issued with “grave abuse of discretion.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)