Comelec finalizes preps for Antipolo special polls

WITH barely a week before the March 14 special congressional polls in the Second District of Antipolo City, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is in the final stages of preparations.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said all election paraphernalia, including the official ballots, are in place.

"Everything is prepared. On Wednesday, we will have a last minute assessment in Antipolo City," Garcia said.

Given the proximity of the special elections, Garcia said the commission cannot adopt a compressed workweek.

He said the poll body cannot follow the steps taken by other government agencies because it is days away from Election Day.

"We need a full week of work to prepare for the forthcoming election," Garcia said.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Executive Branch will temporarily implement a four-day workweek scheme starting Monday.

The compressed workweek scheme comes during the final days of Comelec's preparations for the special polls in Antipolo City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)