Comelec flags 21 contractors for 2025 campaign donations

TWENTY-ONE contractors are currently being probed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for giving potentially prohibited campaign contributions during the May 2025 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said that its Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) has so far found 21 contractors in the Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soces) of 2025 bets.

"We have identified 21 contractors so far and the numbers may still increase," said Garcia.

He said the 21 contributors were found in the Soces of four senatorial candidates and two party-list groups that ran in the last elections.

"At least six candidates are involved there... senatorial and party-list (groups)," said Garcia.

The poll chief said the PFAD is looking to complete the evaluation of the 2025 Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs) in a few days.

"For the 2025 SOCEs, the PFAD will be looking to finish this week," said Garcia.

The Comelec earlier identified 55 contractors in the 2022 polls that may have given prohibited contributions.

The commission is still waiting for the confirmation from the Department of Public Works and Highways if the 54 contractors have existing government contracts at the time of the elections.

The other contractor is Lawrence Lubiano, President of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., who admitted to donating P30 million to Senator Francis Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)