Comelec flags up to 52 possible 2022 campaign violators

THERE are now 52 contractors identified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as potentially prohibited contributors during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the list has grown to 52, and their names are now being verified with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to determine if they had existing government contracts at the time of the 2022 polls.

"Tinanong natin kung sila ba ay may contract sa pamahalaan nung 2022 elections, during the filing of candidacy, after the election upang malaman kung sila ay government contractors," said Garcia.

(We asked whether they had a government contract in 2022, during the filing of candidacy and after the election, to determine if they were government contractors.)

"Expected natin sasagutin yan anytime ng DPWH at ang hinihingi namin sana ay certification," he added.

(We expect the DPWH to respond anytime, and what we are requesting is a certification.)

Of the initial list of 43 contractors, the poll body previously stated that they allegedly contributed to seven national candidates and 15 political parties and party-list organizations.

For the nine additional contractors, Garcia said they were identified through their contributions to local candidates.

"May nakita na nine na contractors na nagdonate sa dalawang candidates for governor, at dalawang kandidato for vice governor," he said.

(We have identified nine contractors who donated to two candidates for governor and two candidates for vice governor.)

"Yung isa sa Mindanao, isa sa Region 4 para sa governor. Sa vice governor, hindi ko maalala pero hindi namin pinipili kung panalo or natalo sila. Basta yung tinakbuhan nila ang aming tiningnan," added Garcia.

(One is from Mindanao, and one is from Region 4 for governor. As for vice governor, I can’t recall, but we do not choose based on whether they won or lost. We simply looked at the candidates they ran for.)

Lubiano-Escudero

Ahead of everyone else is Centerways Construction and Development Inc. President Lawrence Lubiano, who is set to be formally asked to explain his campaign donations to Senator Francis Escudero during the May 2022 polls.

Garcia said they are set to issue a show cause order to Lubiano on Thursday.

"Bukas ay pagpapaliwanagin na namin siya, magi-issue kami ng Show Cause Order kay Mr Lubiano ngayong siya naman ay umamin sa pagdinig ng House of Representatives na nagbigay ng P30 million," said Garcia.

(Tomorrow, we will clarify the matter and issue a show cause order to Mr. Lubiano, now that he has admitted during the House of Representatives hearing that he released P30 million.)

"Gusto namin makuha ang kanyang panig at paliwanag in a formal inquiry," he added.

(We want to get his side and explanation in a formal inquiry.)

He said next on their list would be Escudero, who had also admitted to receiving a campaign donation from Lubiano.

"Hintayin muna natin sagot niya (Lubiano) pagtapos papadalan namin ng Show Cause Order or letter si Senator Chiz Escudero upang pagpaliwanagin siya," Garcia said.

(Let’s wait for his response first before we send a Show Cause Order or letter to Senator Chiz Escudero to clarify the matter with him.)

Escudero previously confirmed that Lubiano was his campaign contributor in the 2022 elections.

Lubiano admitted he donated P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)