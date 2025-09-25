Comelec focuses on Escudero over 2022 donations

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to ask Senator Francis Escudero for an explanation regarding the alleged prohibited campaign contributions of Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are preparing to ask Escudero for his explanation after Lubiano has already complied.

"Nagpunta ang abogado niya kahapon (Wednesday) at may dalang documents at explanation na hinihingi natin sa kanya," said Garcia.

(His lawyer went yesterday (Wednesday) and brought the documents and explanation we requested from him.)

"Therefore, asahan niyo, yung mismong kandidato (Escudero) na nabigyan niya ang susunod na papatawag," he added.

(Therefore, expect that the candidate himself [Escudero], whom he contributed to, will be the next to be called.)

Escudero had confirmed that Lubiano was his campaign contributor in the 2022 elections. Lubiano admitted he donated P30 million to Escudero’s senatorial campaign while his firm held several government contracts.

The Comelec subsequently sent a Show Cause Order to Lubiano and invited him to appear before the Commission.

Campaign donors for president, VP

Comelec said that it has identified three additional contractors who could have given prohibited campaign donations in the 2022 polls.

Based on their latest information, Garcia said the three additional contractors bring the total to 55, all of whom were found to have donated to candidates for president and vice president, according to the Comelec–Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD).

"Hinihingi namin ang confirmation sa DPWH ng 55 na contractors. Bale 52 noong una, may 3 dagdag. Yung 3 dagdag ay sa positions na mas mataas sa senador," said Garcia.

(We are requesting confirmation from the DPWH on the 55 contractors. There were 52 initially, with 3 more added. The 3 additional contractors contributed to positions higher than senator.)

"Sa nakita namin na mga pangalan, may mga kandidato for president at vice president," he added.

(From the names we have seen, there are candidates for president and vice president.)

The initial 52 public works contractors supposedly made campaign contributions to seven national candidates, 15 political parties and party-list organizations, and four local candidates in the 2022 polls.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, “no contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by natural or juridical persons who hold contracts or subcontracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities, with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works.”

Garcia said they are still waiting for confirmation from the Department of Public Works and Highways on whether the contractors had existing government contracts during the May 2022 polls.

"Naiintindihan naman po natin si Sec Vince Dizon sa dami ng kanilang problema kaya hindi namin minamadali," said Garcia.

(We understand Secretary Vince Dizon given the many issues they are handling, so we are not rushing him.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)