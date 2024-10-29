Comelec formally files charges vs Alice Guo

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has formally filed charges against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo over alleged material misrepresentation in her certificate of candidacy during the 2022 national and local elections.

Charges for violation of Section 74 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) were filed against Guo before a Tarlac Regional Trial Court on October 26.

"That on or about October 1, 2021, and during the period for the filing of certificates of candidacy in connection with the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections in the Municipality of Bamban, Province of Tarlac, and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, the accused Alice Leal Guo/Hua Ping Lin Guo, did then and there, willfully and unlawfully, commit material misrepresentation by filing her COC for the position of mayor of the Municipality of Bamban, Province of Tarlac, and declaring under oath that she is eligible for the position she seeks to be elected, when in truth and in fact, she is a Chinese citizen and a resident of Fujian, China,” the complaint stated.

Among the pieces of evidence presented by the Comelec was the fingerprint examination conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) where it was found that Guo is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

Guo has been in hot water over her alleged involvement in the raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Bamban, which also triggered the Office of the Ombudsman to dismiss her from the service for grave misconduct.

She is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail over charges of qualified human trafficking, which stemmed from the rescue of hundreds of undocumented foreign workers in the illegal Pogo hub.

Guo earlier maintained that she is a Filipino who grew up taking care of pigs in their farm in Tarlac. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)