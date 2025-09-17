Comelec freezes Bangsamoro poll preparations

ON THE heels of the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the law reorganizing the parliamentary districts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, ordered the indefinite suspension of its preparations for the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia announced that the poll body has suspended all preparations for the BPE following the TRO against Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) 77.

"Ang Comelec ay nagdesisyon na bilang pagtalima sa TRO ng SC ay nagsususpinde tayo ng lahat ng preparasyon patungkol sa pag-conduct ng Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections sa October 13 simula ngayong araw na ito," said Garcia.

(The Comelec has decided, in compliance with the SC’s TRO, to suspend all preparations for the conduct of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on October 13 starting today.)

"Mananatiling nakasuspinde lahat ng ginagawa natin until the TRO is lifted or until the SC issues a final ruling sa case involving the legality of BAA 77," he added.

(All our activities will remain suspended until the TRO is lifted or until the SC issues a final ruling on the case involving the legality of BAA 77.)

When asked if this meant the October 13 polls were likely to be postponed, the poll chief did not give a definitive answer.

"Sa kasalukuyan, dahil sa pagsuspinde natin sa mga paghahanda ay hindi masasagot ng Comelec kung may election sa October 13," said Garcia.

(At present, because we have suspended preparations, the Comelec cannot say whether elections will be held on October 13.)

On Tuesday, the SC issued a TRO against the implementation of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Redistricting Act of 2025.

The order “enjoined” the Comelec and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) from implementing BAA 77 “effective immediately.”

While the Comelec opted to disregard BAA 77 in its preparations, Garcia noted that the old law, BAA 58, can no longer be used as the basis for the BPE.

"Balewala na o patay na ang BAA 58 as far as BAA 77 is concerned. Ngayon po, ibig sabihin obligado si Comelec na ipatupad si BAA 77. Obligado dapat na ang bilang ng seats na hahalal ay 80 lahat-lahat," said the official.

(BAA 58 is already null or dead as far as BAA 77 is concerned. This means Comelec is obligated to implement BAA 77, which requires that all 80 seats be elected.)

"Ano ang effect ng TRO? Bubuhayin ba nito ang BAA 58? Hindi. Sapagkat ang TRO ay pumipigil lang sa pagpapatupad ng valid na batas. Hindi nito sinasabi na walang kwenta o unconstitutional ito. Sabi lang, ‘wag muna ipatupad habang pinag-aaralan pa namin kung legal at constitutional yan na batas," added Garcia.

(What is the effect of the TRO? Does it revive BAA 58? No. The TRO merely stops the implementation of a valid law. It does not say the law is useless or unconstitutional. It only says, "Do not implement it yet while we are still studying if it is legal and constitutional.")

The Comelec is set to submit its comment to the SC on Monday, Garcia said.