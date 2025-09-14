Comelec: Gabriela partylist set to be proclaimed

AFTER weeks of speculation, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Sunday, September 14, 2025, that the Gabriela partylist will be proclaimed as the additional member of the House of Representatives.

In a radio interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are set to proclaim 1st nominee Sarah Elago of the Gabriela partylist on Wednesday, September 17.

"Ang poproklama ng Comelec ay ang dating congreswoman Elago na number one nominee ng Gabriela partylist," said Garcia.

(The one to be proclaimed by the Comelec is former congresswoman Elago, the number one nominee of the Gabriela partylist.)

He said the partylist has yet to be officially notified by the commission regarding the matter.

"Ilang beses na din naman sila nagpunta sa Commission para hingin kanilang proclamation. Para matapos na din ang agam-agam, tutal a matter of formality na lang naman sa Wednesday," said Garcia.

(They have also gone to the commission several times to request their proclamation. To finally put doubts to rest, it will just be a matter of formality on Wednesday.)

After getting 256,811 votes, the Gabriela placed 55th in the May 2025 partylist race.

Previously, the Comelec announced that it will be proclaiming one additional winning partylist representative during the May 2025 polls.

The poll body has explained that this is because the 63 seats allocated during the May 2025 elections is short of the required 20 percent party list composition of the House of Representatives. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)