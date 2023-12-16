Comelec gets ball rolling for 2nd bidding for 2025 AES

JUST a day after declaring a failure of bidding, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) wasted no time in making a second attempt to find an eligible service provider for its Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project.

This as the Comelec - Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) posted on late Friday its Invitation to Bid (ITB) for the 2nd Bidding of the P18.8 billion project for the automated 2025 midterm elections.

"The Commission on Elections intends to apply the sum of P18,827,730,000.22 being the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) to payment under the contract for the Lease of Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) for the 2025 NLE – 2nd Bidding," said the ITB.

The contract includes 110,000 automated counting machines (ACMs) with peripherals and consumables; 104,345 ballot boxes; 2,200 CCS server/laptop and printer and peripherals; and ballot paper with ballot printing good for 73,881,894 pieces.

On late Thursday, the SBAC declared the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) as ineligible.

And with Miru joint venture being the lone bidder, the SBAC said they are declaring a failure of competitive bidding for the said project.

According to the ITB, the bidding documents may now be purchased by interested prospective service providers from Mondays to Fridays, 8 am to 5 pm, at the SBAC Secretariat Office located at the Far East Managers and Investors Incorporated (FEMII) Building in Intramuros, Manila.

A Pre-Bid Conference, meanwhile, will be held on December 22, at 9 a.m., for prospective bidders at the Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila.

The SBAC said the deadline for submission of bids at the SBAC Secretariat Office is at 9 a.m. of January 4.

The opening of bids will also take place on January 4, at 10:30. a.m., at the Palacio del Gobernador Building. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)