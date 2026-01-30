Comelec: Gun ban, checkpoints in effect in 8 Antipolo City barangays only

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to implement a gun ban and establish checkpoints for the Antipolo City (Second District) special polls, but only in areas under the legislative district.

Based on Resolution 11190, the Comelec en banc said the gun ban during the election period, as well as the operation of checkpoints, is applicable only in the eight barangays under the 2nd Legislative District of Antipolo City.

“The prohibitions on the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons, including explosives and/or their components and/or controlled chemicals; and the employment, availment, or engagement of the services of security personnel or bodyguards during the election period; the establishment and operation of Comelec checkpoints; and the declaration of election areas of concern and those to be placed under Comelec control are applicable only to the barangays which comprise the 2nd Legislative District of Antipolo City,” the Comelec said.

The eight barangays are Calawis, Cupang, Dalig, Inarawan, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, and San Roque.

The election period for the March 14 special polls will run from February 12 to March 29.

Relative to this, the Commission said it is set to open the application period for gun ban exemptions, or Certificates of Authority (CA), for the Antipolo City (2nd District) special polls.

“The electronic filing of applications for the issuance of Certificates of Authority (CA) shall start on February 2, 2026 (Monday) and shall end on March 18, 2026 (Wednesday), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays,” the poll body said.

It also said the validity of CAs for Law Enforcement Agencies (CA-LEA), Diplomatic Mission (CA-DM), Security Agency (CA-SA), Cashier/Disbursing Officer (CA-CDO), and High-Risk Individual (CA-HRI) issued during the May 2025 polls is being extended.

“(They are) hereby extended to cover the election period of the March 14, 2026 special election, if all applicable licenses, registrations, permits, and other pertinent documents are/remain valid and updated,” the Comelec stressed.

The Comelec is set to hold special elections for the vacant post of member of the House of Representatives for the Second Legislative District of Antipolo City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)