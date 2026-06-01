Comelec heeds Ombudsman request for Marcoleta Soce

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Monday, June 1, 2026, that it has already sent relevant documents sought by the Office of the Ombudsman concerning Senator Rodante Marcoleta and the May 2025 polls.

In an interview in Laguna, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have already sent the documents requested by the Office of the Ombudsman related to the case of Marcoleta, such as his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce).

"The Comelec is fully cooperating and assisting in our own small way in the investigation being conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman," said Garcia.

As for its own investigations, the poll chief said the campaign contributors of Senators Francis Escudero and Marcoleta have been issued subpoenas by the commission.

He said separate subpoenas have been issued against former representative Mike Defensor and a certain Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viray due to their alleged failure to report their campaign contributions to Marcoleta during the May 2025 polls.

"I think the subpoenas were issued about two weeks ago and were sent to them," said Garcia.

Similarly, the poll chief bared that a subpoena has been issued against Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., due to alleged prohibited campaign contributions made for Escudero during the May 2022 polls.

"The preliminary investigation is already underway. What I know is that the subpoena has already been issued by our Law Department to the contributor or donor himself," said Garcia.

Asked if no subpoena was issued against Escudero, he said their initial actions are for the campaign donors.

"Just like what was done with other cases, contractors are being prioritized, the contributors are prioritized," said Garcia.

To recall, the Comelec previously conducted a motu proprio probe against Lubiano and Escudero for the former's P30-million contribution to the latter's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts.

The poll body eventually dismissed the case, saying the campaign donations made by Lubiano to Escudero was done in his personal capacity.

Subsequently, a formal complaint against Escudero was filed by lawyer and vlogger Jesus Falcis at the Comelec regarding the same issue.

As for the case of Marcoleta, the commission previously conducted a probe on his supposed failure to fully disclose the P75 million campaign contributions he received during the 2025 polls.

The poll body dismissed the case against Marcoleta, saying such a failure is no longer tantamount to an election offense, while a preliminary probe was recommended for Defensor, Espiritu, and Viray since their failure to report constitutes an election offense.

Separately, the Office of the Ombudsman filed charges for plunder and indirect bribery against Marcoleta and his three campaign donors for the undeclared campaign donations. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)