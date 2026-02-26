Comelec: Holiday to help ensure voter participation in Antipolo polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) welcomed on Thursday, February 26, 2026, the decision of Malacañang to declare March 14, 2026 as a special non-working day in the Second District of Antipolo City.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they see the proclamation as enabling more registered voters to cast their votes for the special congressional polls.

"This will help ensure that the citizens of the Second District will be able to vote," said Garcia.

Malacañang issued on Wednesday, February 25, Proclamation 1173, which declared March 14, 2026 as a special non-working day in Antipolo City (Second District).

This, it said, is in order to enable the people of the Second Legislative District of the City of Antipolo to properly exercise their right to vote.

For the March 14 special polls, there are a total of 252,793 registered voters of Antipolo City (Second District) who will cast their votes in 348 clustered precincts.

Each clustered precinct shall be manned by an Electoral Board (EB), with each composed of the chairperson, poll clerk, and a third member.

The Comelec said that based on Resolution 11198, each EB chairperson shall be entitled to P12,000 while members will receive P11,000 each.

"The chairperson and members of the EB shall be entitled to compensation depending on their designation, which is inclusive of honoraria, travel, communication, and meal allowances," said the Comelec.

It also said the EB chairs and members will get a minimum of 10 days service credits if they are government employees.

The poll body added that they will also be entitled to P500,000 death benefits, as well as P200,000 medical assistance.

"The additional pays and benefits for teachers are non-negotiable. The heroes of the nation are not to be undervalued," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)