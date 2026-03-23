Comelec hopes BPE law will be passed by end of March

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Monday, March 23, 2026, expressed hopes that the new law setting the date of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) will be passed by the end of the month.

In an interview at the sidelines of the 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections Stakeholders Briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they need the law to be signed by President Bongbong Marcos Jr. before April 2026.

"Naghihintay tayo na ito ay maitaas ng Congress sa pangulo upang mapirmahan. Hindi pa ito batas. Panukala pa lang ito. Sana nga bago matapos Marso ay maging batas na," said Garcia.

(We are waiting for Congress to elevate this to the President for signing. It is not yet a law—it is still a proposal. Hopefully, it becomes a law before March ends.)

"Kailangan talaga ng batas. Hangga't walang batas, walang date tayo na pinag-uusapan. Certified as urgent ito ng pangulo," he added.

(A law is really needed. Without it, we have no date to work with. The President has certified this as urgent.)

The poll chief said they need the law as soon as possible in order to have adequate time to prepare for the first-ever parliamentary polls in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

"Dapat ma fix ang date dahil may sinusunod kami na time table at timeline na dapat masunod. Limang buwan na lang bigay sa amin bago September 14," said Garcia.

(The date really needs to be fixed because we are following a specific timetable and timeline. We only have five months left before September 14.)

Both Houses of Congress ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the bill setting a new date for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Under the proposed law, the first-ever BPE is being eyed for September 14, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)