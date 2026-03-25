Comelec hopes P3.6B BPE budget will be enough

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, said that it has a P3.6 billion budget for the conduct of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) and is hopeful that the amount would be enough for the poll exercise tentatively set on September 14.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the agency has been allocated by Congress P3 billion plus a standby fund of P100 million, while the Bangsamoro Transition Authority has allocated P500 million for the Comelec, and hopes that it will be sufficient amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

"We are already making projections on the effects of the price hikes of gasoline, etc. We want to know, more or less, how much will be added to each cargo we will be sending," Garcia said.

"Hopefully, if there will be adjustments based on current developments, there will be enough funds for the Bangsamoro elections," he added.

The poll chief said they are growing concerned over the potential effect of the war in the Middle East after it led to the surge in prices of oil and other basic commodities in the country.

He said such increases will surely have ripple effects in their preparations, particularly in the cost of materials and logistics.

"We are really concerned of the potential rise in the cost of ballots and other materials to be used in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election, as the prices of our commodities are increasing, especially the price of petroleum," said the official.

"Paper will be expensive. At the same time, cost of ink will increase. The printing cost of the National Printing Office will go up. Even the shipping services will become expensive, and the rest of the logistics. So, we need to factor all of that in," Garcia added.

The statement was issued amid the surging prices of fuel owing to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The spike in oil prices has already resulted to the increase in costs of other basic commodities and services in the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)