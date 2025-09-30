Comelec: House must declare vacancy of Ako Bicol seat

SAYING news of Zaldy Co's resignation is not enough, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday, September 30, 2025, that it will need the House of Representatives to declare a vacancy from the seats of the Ako Bicol (AKB) party-list before his replacement is named.

In a phone interview, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said it requires the House to acknowledge the vacancy before they can make a new proclamation.

"The HOR will need to declare the position vacant," said Laudiangco. "The trigger will be the letter of the HOR to Comelec."

He said only a declaration from the Lower House can mandate the Comelec to proclaim a new party-list lawmaker.

"Should this be recognized by the HOR, the Comelec will proclaim the succeeding nominee," said Laudiangco.

During the May 2025 polls, AKB received 1,073,119 votes to earn two seats in the House, which were assumed by Co and Alfredo Garbin.

On Monday, Co resigned as its representative amid the allegations of corruption in public works projects.

Based on the list of nominees of AKB, the third nominee of the party-list is Jan Franz Almario Chan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)