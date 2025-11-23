Comelec in bind over Barmm law delay

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) could be forced to pick its poison in the event that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) fails to pass a new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) districting law on or before November 30.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is in a "no win" situation in needing to hold the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) not later than March 31, 2026 as ordered by the Supreme Court (SC).

He said the failure to pass a new Barmm law by November 30 could force the Comelec to use the manual system of elections if only to meet the date set by the SC.

"It will no longer be possible to hold an automated election on or before March 31. We could go manual but it violates the automated election law," said the poll chief.

He also said they may opt to just delay the elections further if only to able to prepare for an automated BPE.

"We may delay anew but even 30 days after is still not enough," Garcia said.

Because of this, the poll chief said they will continue to make an appeal to the BTA for them to immediately pass the new Barmm law.

"The (Bangsamoro) election is our commitment to the people. This can be done. But we need a law," said Garcia.

The Supreme Court (SC) previously directed the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to pass a new Barmm districting law by October 30, 2025.

The High Tribunal also directed the Comelec to proceed with the preparations and conduct the BPE not later than March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)