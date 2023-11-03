Comelec insists 2023 BSKE less chaotic than 2018 polls

DESPITE seeing multiple election-related incidents, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) insisted on Friday, November 3, 2023, that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) this year was less chaotic than the 2018 edition.

In a press conference, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he remains convinced that the 2023 polls is more peaceful than its predecessor.

"There are those saying that the 2023 elections is the most disorderly and violent. With all due respect, I don't think it is," said Garcia.

"As a lawyer in 2018, there were definitely way more problems that emerged then. It is better this year," he added.

Proof of this, he said, is the absence of any failure of elections in all the over 200,000 polling precincts.

"We didn't have any failure of elections. There were delays in the conduct of elections, but not failure of elections. If there is no failure of elections, it means the conduct of elections was orderly," said Garcia.

"The point is we were able to complete this. Our democracy survived and we conducted a very honest, transparent, and credible barangay and SK elections," he added.

As to the election-related violence recorded, he said the commission is not belittling the deaths and injuries recorded.

"I feel bad that there are people dying because of the barangay and youth elections. But the number of those affected by violence are not that many," he lamented.

"Necessary adjustments should be done by the Comelec, the Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in order to reduce these types of deaths," added Garcia.

According to data from the Comelec, there were 32 election-related incidents that have been recorded across the country.

The violent BSKE-related incidents have resulted in 19 deaths and 28 injured or wounded individuals. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)