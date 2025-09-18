Comelec insists 64th partylist seat necessary

FACED with questions from the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) at the Supreme Court (SC), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) stressed on Thursday, September 18, 2025, that proclaiming Gabriela Women's Party was necessary in order meet the provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said having a 64 partylist seat allocation in the House of Representatives is justified.

"Gusto lang namin iparating sa lahat na kapag point something, hindi isang tao. Therefore, hindi dapat rounded off," said Garcia.

"Sabi ng Constitution, dapat 20 percent ang members ng partylist," he added.

Based on its previous resolution, the Comelec pointed that the 64 seat allocation for partylists is tantamount to 20.1258 percent partylist composition of the House of Representatives, while the 63 seat-allocation for partylists is only equal to 19.8738 percent composition.

The said resolution served as basis for the proclamation of the Gabriela Women's Party, particularly its first nominee Sarah Elago on Wednesday.

On the same day, the NTF-Elcac asked the SC to issue a status quo ante order (SQAO) concerning the proclamation of Gabriela by the Comelec, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC).

According to Garcia, they welcome the petition as it would provide more clarity on the matter.

"Maganda na nadala kami sa Korte Suprema upang magkaroon ng clarification," he said.

"Conflict of interpretations on a question of law is ripe for judicial review. We will defend our stand," added Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)