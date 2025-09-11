Comelec issues show-cause order for Lubiano

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, issued a show cause order to Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., asking him to explain his campaign donations to Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have already sent the show-cause order just as they committed on Wednesday.

"Dahil sa kanyang admission na nagbigay siya ng P30 million sa isang kandidato, aming minarapat na i-afford siya ng due process at ipaliwanag ang kanyang sarili kung bakit di siya dapat kasuhan," said Garcia.

(Because of his admission that he gave P30 million to a candidate, we deemed it proper to afford him due process and allow him to explain why he should not be charged.)

"Nalabas na po kanina ang show-cause order," he added.

(The show-cause order was already issued earlier.)

Aside from a show-cause order, the poll chief said they have also decided to summon Lubiano to personally appear before the commission.

"Maganda siguro mapatawag din siya para naman magkaroon ng formal na meeting at matanong siya sa mga bagay-bagay. May mga bagay pa na kailangan namin makumpirma sa kanya," said Garcia.

(It might be good to summon him as well so we can have a formal meeting and ask him about various matters. There are still things we need to confirm with him.)

Escudero previously confirmed that Lubiano was his campaign contributor in the 2022 elections.

Lubiano admitted he donated P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts.

Garcia reiterated that they intend to seek the explanation of Escudero after hearing the side of Lubiano.

"After ng contractor, amin naman susulatan ang kandidatong nakatanggap ng tulong," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)