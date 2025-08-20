Comelec kicks off voter education drive in Barmm

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Wednesday, August 20, 2025, launched its enhanced voter education campaign in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), just over 50 days before the October 13 parliamentary polls.

In an interview in Cotabato City, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Commission is undertaking a month-long campaign to educate Barmm voters on the basics of the parliamentary polls, the system to be used, the reasons for holding it, and how to cast their votes correctly.

“Ang purpose talaga natin ay mapababa ang percentage ng mga kababayan natin na wala o kulang ang kaalaman tungkol sa halalan sa October 13,” said Garcia.

(Our real purpose is to lower the percentage of our fellow citizens who have little or no knowledge about the October 13 elections.)

“Ang ating paniniwala, sa loob ng isang buwan, mare-reduce natin ang bilang ng mga nagdadalawang-isip o walang alam kung boboto o hindi,” he added.

(We believe that within a month, we can reduce the number of people who are unsure or unaware of whether they will vote or not.)

Citing a recent survey in the Bangsamoro, Garcia said over 50 percent of respondents reported having zero or limited knowledge about the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

“Dapat yan ikabahala ng bawat isa dahil baka yan ang magbunsod sa ating mga kababayan para hindi na lang bumoto sa October 13,” he said.

(That should concern everyone because it could lead our fellow citizens to simply not vote on October 13.)

The poll chief said the Commission is aiming for a 75 percent voter turnout for the BPE.

“Makaboto lang ang 75 percent ng mga kababayan sa Bangsamoro, accomplishment na para sa amin yun,” said Garcia.

(If 75 percent of our fellow citizens in the Bangsamoro vote, that would already be an accomplishment for us.)

On October 13, Comelec is set to conduct the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, marking the first time the Commission will hold parliamentary elections in Barmm. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)