Comelec launches BPE app for info dissemination

FOUR weeks before the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has launched an online application providing information about the regional polls.

In a social media post, the Comelec urged voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to download the “Botong Bangsamoro App.”

“We are just one click away from discovering and learning important information regarding the first-ever Barmm Parliamentary Elections on September 14, 2026,” said the Comelec.

The poll body said the BPE app is available in several languages, including English, Filipino, Bisaya, Maguindanaoan, Tausug, Sinama, and Meranao.

The Comelec said the BPE app may be accessed at https://botongbangsamoro.web.app.

In a related development, the poll body has started distributing the Voter Information Sheet (VIS) to Barmm voters.

In a message to reporters, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they aim to complete the distribution of the VIS to all registered Barmm voters before September.

“Distribution should be finished before the end of August,” said Garcia.

Under Republic Act No. 7904, the Comelec is required to provide all registered voters with a VIS containing the voter’s name, address, precinct and place of registration, simplified instructions on casting votes, and the full list of candidates.

Data released by the Comelec show that there are 2,393,202 registered voters in Barmm. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)