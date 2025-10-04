Comelec lifts all election bans in Barmm

WITH the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) moved to March 2026, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, October 4, 2025, lifted all prohibitions related to the electoral exercise in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

In Minute Resolution No. 25-1055, the Comelec en banc approved the lifting of prohibited acts during the election and campaign periods, among others.

“The commission, after due deliberation, resolves to lift all election prohibitions, inclusive of the lifting of the prohibitions on the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons in the entire Barmm region, including the City of Isabela in Basilan,” the Comelec said.

Aside from the gun ban, previously prohibited acts include the use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates unless authorized in writing by the Commission, as well as the organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or similar groups.

Other restrictions such as the suspension of elective officials and the transfer or detail of civil service employees without prior Comelec approval were also lifted.

The Comelec en banc said it will await compliance by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) with the Supreme Court’s directive to determine the parliamentary districts on or before October 30, 2025.

Once the BTA promulgates a new districting law, the Comelec will issue a modified calendar of activities for the BPE.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that Bangsamoro Autonomy Acts (BAA) Nos. 58 and 77 were unconstitutional, directing the BTA to craft a new districting law by October 30, 2025.

The decision moved the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections to no later than March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)