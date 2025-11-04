Comelec logs more than 240K poll registrants in 10 days

MANILA – A little over a week after the resumption of voters' registration activities nationwide, more than 240,000 applications for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have been received by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec data showed that 240,687 applications were received from Oct. 20 to 30.

The bulk of the number, or 209,097, are applicants for the village polls, while 31,590 applied for the youth elections.

On the other hand, applications for regular voters, or those 18 years old and above, numbered 62,959.

According to the poll body, there were also 86,219 applications for transfer from other cities/municipalities; 17,045 applications for transfer within the same city/municipality; and 12,120 applications for reactivation.

For SK voters, or those aged 15 to 17 years, the poll body received 30,989 applications for new registration.

There were 414 applications for transfer from other cities/municipalities; 55 applications for transfer within the same city/municipality; and 132 corrections of entries.

The seven-month voter registration activities will continue until May 18, 2026. (PNA)