Comelec looks to enlist 1.4M new voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, October 9, 2025, said it is looking to enlist as voters more than one million when they they resume the voter registration period.

"We believe we can reach 1.4 million registrants," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a phone interview.

The poll chief said the Comelec is looking to resume the voter registration period across the country, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), from October 20 to May 18, 2026.

As for areas in the Barmm, the voter registration period will be held from May 1 to May 18, 2026, said Garcia.

The Comelec last held the nationwide voter registration from August 1 to 10.

Data released by the Comelec showed that there were a total of 2,727,643 applicants for voter registration during the 10-day period. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)