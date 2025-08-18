Comelec makes final call for opposition to voter registration

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is making a final call for the filing of oppositions to applications for voter registration.

In a social media post, the Comelec urged any registered voter or representative of a political party to timely file their respective oppositions.

"Applications for registration may be challenged in writing and under oath during reception of the application or before the Election Registration Board (ERB)," said the Comelec.

The poll body said that for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) areas, the last day to file oppositions to applications is on August 18, while the hearing and disapproval of applications is set on August 22.

For the rest of the country, the Comelec said the last day to file oppositions to applications is on August 20, while the hearing and disapproval of applications is set on August 25.

Meanwhile, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said other efforts to cleanse the list of voters are also underway.

In a radio interview, Garcia said they are currently undertaking efforts so that the list of voters don't have multiple registrations.

"Yung ating cleansing ng voters list in preparation sa December 1 polls ay amin ding ginagawa sa kasalukuyan," said Garcia.

(We are also cleansing the voters’ list in preparation for the December 1 polls.)

From August 1 to 10, the Comelec held voter registration activities nationwide.

This resulted to a total of 2,727,643 people applying to become registered voters. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)