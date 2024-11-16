Comelec: May 2025 poll results out in 2-3 days

TWO to three days after the May 2025 national and local polls, the newly elected senators and party-list organizations will be known.

This is the projection of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), saying the automated election system (AES) is capable of providing the poll results within days after Election Day.

"At the national level, for senators and party-list groups, in two to three days, at the most, we will already know the results," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the sidelines of the AES field testing in Taguig City.

He said the poll results will even come faster at the local level, such as mayors and vice mayors.

"Probably, at the most, we will know who are the mayors in the city or municipality between 7:30 to 8 p.m.," said Garcia.

The poll chief said the time may vary depending on the time of the opening and closing of the voting hours in the polling precincts.

He said another factor will be the speed of the transmission of results and the signal strength.

Garcia explained that the poll results that will be known to the general public will remain unofficial and uncanvassed.

This, he said, is because the step-ladder process of canvassing, or the municipal/city, provincial, and national board of canvassers, must be observed as provided by law.

"We know the results, but they will still be unofficial. We should still wait for the official results, which will come from that hierarchy of canvassing," said Garcia.

Field testing

During the field testing of the entire AES, Garcia said the process went smoothly from the use of the automated counting machines (ACMs), voting, counting, printing of election returns, and transmission.

"So far, everything has been smooth sailing and successful," said the poll chief.

He said a successful field testing will bode well for the forthcoming mock elections to be held later.

"This activity is in preparation for our mock elections, where we will see a similar setup and processes," said Garcia.

The field testing is an internal activity of the Comelec aimed to test the machines, applications, transmission, and procedure in an actual location, where it is going to be used on Election Day.

Field tests were held in Hamtic and San Jose in Antique, Basco and Ivana in Batanes, Davao City and Malalag in Davao del Sur, Quezon and Roxas in Palawan, Bongao and Languyan in Tawi-Tawi, and Kapalawan and Ligawasan in the Special Geographic Area.

In the National Capital Region, the Cities of Manila and Taguig and the municipality of Pateros served as sites for the field tests.

Overseas, the Comelec field tests were also held in Tokyo in Japan, New York and Washington in the United States, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and Athens in Greece. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)