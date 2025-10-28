Comelec meets 10 percent of voter registration target in a week

IN JUST one week, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has already met 10 percent of the 1.4 million target registrants for the voter registration period for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to Comelec data, a total of 144,907 applications for voter registration have been received from October 20 to 26.

Of the total, 130,720 applicants are for the barangay polls, while 14,187 applied to become SK voters.

For regular voters, or those 18 years old and above, there were 37,122 new registrants.

There were also 55,731 applications for transfer from other city/municipality; 10,467 applications for transfer within the same city/municipality; and 7,916 applications for reactivation.

Among SK voters, or those aged 15 to 17 years old, the Comelec received 13,879 applications for new registration.

There were also 191 applications for transfer from other city/municipality; 37 applications for transfer within the same city/municipality; and 80 correction of entries.

The Comelec previously set the voter registration period from October 20 to May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)