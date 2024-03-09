Comelec, Miru agree on 2025 AES contract

JUST over two weeks since bagging the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project, South Korean firm, Miru Systems, and its partners have already come to terms with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on the 2025 automated election system (AES) service contract.

In an advisory, the Comelec thanked the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co. Ltd., Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc. (Miru-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) for the seamless contract negotiations.

"Comelec expresses its gratitude to the Joint Venture for having accepted in toto the terms and conditions of the FASTrAC contract, interposing no objections to the line-by-line provisions of the contract, and making a steadfast commitment to deliver the best election technology demanded by Comelec for all Filipinos here and abroad," said the Comelec.

With the terms agreed upon, the poll body said it is set to hold the signing of the AES service contract on Monday, March 11, at the Comelec's Head Office in Intramuros, Manila.

"The Commission En Banc is pleased to announce that the Commission on Elections and the Joint Venture of Miru Systems will be signing the contract," said the Comelec.

Last February 22, the Comelec en banc declared Miru-ICS-STCC-CPSTI as the "Single Calculated and Responsive Bid" for the P18.8 billion contract.

The awarding of the FASTrAC project comes after the Joint Venture of Miru Systems tendered a bid offer of P17,988,878,226.55 to the Comelec.

The Comelec also noted how the legal, technical, and financial documents of the Joint Venture of Miru Systems have been deemed as post qualified. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)