Comelec mulls including Sulu in Zamboanga Peninsula

WITH Sulu now excluded from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking at making the province a part of Zamboanga Peninsula.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Commission en banc is inclined to make Sulu a part of Zamboanga Peninsula for its preparations for the May 2025 national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary polls.

"The Commission en banc is leaning towards making Sulu part of Region IX," said Garcia.

"It would be absurd if we still include Sulu in the Bangsamoro after the Supreme Court said it is not part of Barmm," he added.

He said the prevailing sentiment is due to the fact that Sulu was originally part of the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

"The consensus is to make Sulu part of Region IX since it is the province's original region," said the poll chief.

He, however, stressed that such a decision is not yet final.

"That is a matter we still have to resolve: Which region will Sulu be part of?" said Garcia.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Bangsamoro Organic Law is valid but declared the Province of Sulu as not a part of the BARMM since the province rejected the law’s ratification. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)