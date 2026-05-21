Comelec mulls September 2027 COC filing period

INSTEAD of the usual period of filing Certificates of Candidacy (COCs), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will be looking to hold it for the May 2028 polls a month earlier than usual.

In a media forum in Manila, Comelec Chairman George Garcia bared plans to give the commission more time to resolve the expected questions on the eligibility and qualifications of the presumptive candidates.

"The Comelec is considering that instead of the usual COC filing in October 2027, we will have the filing of candidacy by September 2027," Garcia said.

"If the filing is in September 2027, what we want is that before November 2027, we should have finished the cases, especially of those running for president, vice president. This is so there will be no more doubts and the issues don't hang around," he added.

Relative to it, the poll chief said they are ready to receive the COC of Vice President Sara Duterte regardless if she gets impeached or not.

He said they will remain neutral with regards to the recent political developments involving Duterte.

"The Comelec doesn't want to be caught in this political process. For us, whoever will file their candidacies, we shall receive it," said Garcia.

"For the 2028 elections, we will accept that. If there are grounds to disqualify them, then we will re-resolve them. That's how we will show the impartiality of Comelec," he added.

Last February, Duterte announced that she will run for president in the 2028 national elections.

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Duterte over accusations of unexplained wealth, misuse of state funds, and threats made against President Bongbong Marcos Jr.

The Senate on Monday afternoon convened as an impeachment court for the trial of the Vice President.

To note, the impeachment may lead to an official's removal from office and disqualification to hold any public post. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)