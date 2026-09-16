Comelec names eight BARMM sectoral representatives

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday night, September 15, 2026, announced the eight parliamentary sectoral representatives who will serve in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

In a list provided by the Comelec, six sectoral representatives were elected during the recently concluded Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

The six are Yul Olaya and Mary Ann Arnado (Settler Communities), Aida Silongan (Women), Sulffy Abbas (Youth), Muhammad Nadzir Ebil (Ulama), and Marjanie Macasalong (Traditional Leaders), all of whom are members of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

The remaining two are sectoral representatives of the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP), who were selected during the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention last month.

They are Leticio Datuwata of the Lambangian indigenous group and Jo Genna Jover of the Teduray Tribe.

A total of 80 parliamentary seats were contested during the BPE. Of the 80 seats, eight are allocated to parliamentary sectoral representatives.

The remaining seats consist of 32 elected parliamentary district representatives and 40 parliamentary political party representatives. (Anton Banal)