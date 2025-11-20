Comelec: New Barmm law needed by November 30 or else

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is reminding the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) that the former would need the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) districting law from the latter on or before November 30, 2025.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said failure to have such a law would put their preparations for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) in peril.

"Kinakailangang may batas by November 30 sapagkat kinakailangang ang Comelec ay magsimula ng filing ng candidacy sa Enero 2, pagpasok na pagpasok ng opisina pagkatapos ng mahabang bakasyon," said Garcia.

(A law must be in place by November 30 because the Comelec needs to start the filing of candidacies on January 2, right as the office resumes operations after the long holiday break.)

"Otherwise, hindi na po namin kakayanin, lalo pa kapag ito ay isang automated election," he added.

(Otherwise, we will not be able to manage it, especially since this is an automated election.)

The poll chief said uncertainty continues to hound the conduct of the BPE.

He said this is due to the BTA's continued inability to pass a new law on the districting of Barmm.

"Unfortunately, naghihintay pa din tayo sa kasalukuyan ng balita tungkol sa pagpapasa ng districting law. Andun pa din uncertainty kung mapapasa ito," Garcia said.

(Unfortunately, we are still currently waiting for news on the passage of the districting law. There is still uncertainty whether it will be passed.)

"Hindi ko masabi... Talagang napaka uncertain," added Garcia.

(I can’t say… It’s really very uncertain.)

The Supreme Court previously directed the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to pass a new Barmm districting law by October 30, 2025.

The High Tribunal also directed the Comelec to proceed with preparations and conduct the BPE not later than March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)