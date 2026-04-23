Comelec: NLE bets must submit birth certificates with COCs

COME the May 2028 National and Local Elections, aspirants for public posts shall be required to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) alongside their birth certificates.

This was according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which will be requiring the submission of birth certificates from both national and local bets.

"We want all people, who file their candidacies, to attach their birth certificates," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview on Thursday.

"We plan to do it for the 2028 National and Local Elections," he added.

The poll chief said the move aims to provide additional proof that the aspirants meet the qualifications of the law for candidates, such as their age and citizenship, among others.

"The Comelec is determined to implement this so that we will no longer be accused of doing nothing to prevent foreigners from running or those who are underaged. The birth certificate will be a big help," he explained.

As part of their preparations, Garcia said they will implement a similar policy in the forthcoming November 2026 Barangay and Youth Council Elections (BSKE).

"We will issue a resolution regarding the requirement or the actual attachment of a birth certificate when filing COCs for the BSKE," said Garcia.

The Comelec has set the COC filing period for the BSKE from September 28, 2026, to October 5, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)