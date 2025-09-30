Comelec: No contractors found in Zaldy Co’s 2022 campaign contributions

FORMER Ako Bicol (AKB) party-list representative Zaldy Co did not have any contractors among campaign contributors in the May 2022 elections, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an online interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Tuesday, September 30, 2025, that the agency's Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) was not able to see any contractors in the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) of AKB.

"Sa 2022 SOCE, wala tayo nakita na kumpanya na nagbigay sa kanila (In the 2022 SOCE, we did not see any company that gave contributions to AKB)," said Garcia.

He, however, could not say the same for AKB in its 2025 SOCE.

"Hindi pa lang natin alam kung may makikita sa 2025 (We just don’t know yet if anything will be found in 2025)," said Garcia.

For the moment, the Comelec said it is focusing on the list of 55 contractors found to have made possibly prohibited campaign contributions in the 2022 polls.

Garcia said they are waiting for the confirmation from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) if the said 55 contractors have existing government contracts at the time of the elections.

"Kung magkaroon ng confirmation mula DPWH sa iba pa na kandidato at contractors, hindi mag-aatubili ang Comelec na pagpatuloy ang proseso," said the official.

(If confirmation comes from the DPWH regarding other candidates and contractors, the Comelec will not hesitate to continue the process.)

"Kung may confirmed contractor ng pamahalaan, sila naman ang susunod na makakatanggap ng notice mula Comelec," he added.

(If there is a confirmed government contractor, they will be the next to receive a notice from the Comelec.)

Garcia said this only proves that they are not singling out any particular contractor or candidate as claimed by Senator Francis Escudero.

"With all due respect, yung sabing nagsi-single out kami, hindi naman makatotohanan yun. Talagang nauna lang ang kay Senator Chiz dahil may pag amin ang contractor at pati naman po siya na nakatanggap siya," said Garcia.

(With all due respect, the claim that we singled anyone out is not true. Senator Chiz was just prioritized because the contractor admitted it, and he also received it.)

On Monday, September 29, Escudero denounced being singled out in the ongoing probe into campaign contributions from government contractors. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)