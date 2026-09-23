Comelec: No need for special polls in Quirino

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, said there is no need to hold a special polls for the position of Quirino governor.

This, according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, was despite the death of Governor Dakila Carlo "Dax" Cua due to lung cancer.

"The provisions of the Local Government Code will come into play, specifically the rule on succession, given the permanent vacancy in the position resulting from the passing of Governor Dax Cua," said Garcia.

This, he said, means that Vice Governor Julius Caesar Vaquilar shall be the governor while the top provincial board member will assume the vice gubernatorial post.

"There is a vacancy at the bottom of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. The President can then make an appointment," said Garcia.

Last September 15, Cua passed away at the age of 48 years old due to lung cancer.

Batanes special polls

Meanwhile, the Comelec said it is now looking to utilize the supplies and paraphernalia for the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the forthcoming special polls in Batanes.

Garcia said they are considering to use the BSKE supplies and paraphernalia in order to reduce the needed funds in holding the special elections.

"Since the Comelec lacks the needed budget, we could borrow them for the time being just so we will have something to use in Batanes," said Garcia.

He said among the BSKE supplies and paraphernalia they can use are the indelible ink, ballpen, and thumbprint tape, among others.

"As such, our only remaining concerns will be the teachers' honoraria, the mobilization costs for our personnel, and, of course, the printing of the ballots," said Garcia.

Earlier, the Comelec bared plans to hold a special election in Batanes in order to fill the vacancy created by the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. last September 21 due to cardiac arrest.

The Commission said it is tentatively looking at December 19 as the possible date of the special polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)