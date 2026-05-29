Comelec: No poll violations in Iqbal dismissal

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) does not see any poll violations in the removal of Mohagher Iqbal as minister of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) ahead of the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In a recent interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said there is nothing illegal with the removal of Iqbal as it came ahead of the election period.

"We don't have any ban at the moment. None yet. Those bans will still apply during the election period," said Garcia.

The statement was issued after Iqbal was dismissed as minister of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Barmm.

Iqbal's dismissal was based on the decision of interim Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua to remove him from office.

To note, the election period for the BPE will begin on July 16 and will run until September 29.

During the election period, it is prohibited to transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, as well as the suspension of elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officer without prior approval of the Commission. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)