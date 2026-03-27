Comelec: No voter registration all Mondays of April

FOLLOWING its decision to adopt a work-from-home arrangement, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, March 27, 2026, announced that there will be no voter registration activities nationwide on Mondays in April.

In a public advisory, Comelec said there will be no operations in field offices on April 6, 13, 20, and 27 for transactions such as voter registration and voter certification.

"All Comelec offices nationwide are temporarily closed on Mondays in support of the government's energy conservation policy," Comelec said.

The poll body said field offices shall regularly operate from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 8 am to 5 pm.

"Standard operations shall be open for voter registration, voter certification, and other transactions," Comelec said.

In Minute Resolution 26-0245, the Commission en banc ruled to adopt a work-from-home arrangement in its central and field offices as part of its energy-saving and cost-cutting measures.

Comelec said such a work arrangement will be in effect every Monday from April 6, 2026, until April 27, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)