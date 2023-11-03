Comelec office in Samar town hit by fire

A FIRE hit a Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Sta. Margarita town in Samar province, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Friday, November 3, 2023.

But Garcia said there is nothing to worry about as the certificate of canvass of votes and the proclamation of winners in the town for the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections are intact.

He said the office of the local Comelec was completely destroyed by the fire.

Investigation as to the cause of blaze is ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)