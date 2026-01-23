Comelec OK with proposed September 28 Barmm elections

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has expressed support for the proposal to reset the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Parliamentary Elections (BPE) to September 28, 2026.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have no objections to the bill filed by Lanao del Sur First District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong, who chairs the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms.

“The Comelec does not have a say in the fixing of the date of elections… (nevertheless) we support any initiative of Congress on this,” Garcia said.

He said this is because the conduct of the BPE, if passed into law, will not coincide with preparations for the May 2028 national and local elections.

“What is important to us is that the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will push through this year,” Garcia said.

Asked if the proposed election day will give them enough time to prepare for the BPE, the poll chief answered in the affirmative, as long as there will be no more major changes adopted by the Bangsamoro Parliament.

“We just hope it would be clearer if there are any other laws that the Bangsamoro Parliament will pass that may affect our preparations,” Garcia said.

The Comelec earlier asked lawmakers to pass a new law resetting the date of the first-ever BPE.

The poll body also submitted a draft bill to the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms regarding the new date of the BPE.

In the draft bill, the Comelec suggested that the BPE may be held in late May 2026, late September 2026, or early October 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)