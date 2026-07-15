Comelec okays 5 non-Moro groups for Bangsamoro elections

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, approved the participation of five Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) groups in the upcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In separate resolutions, the Comelec en banc approved the Manifestations of Intent to Participate submitted by the five NMIP groups.

The approved groups are Kafdalan Kitab Blaan, Limbubungan, Erumanen Ne Menuvu, Menubu Dulangan Justice System and Governance, and Timuay Justice and Governance.

Under Comelec Resolution 11235, the selection process for NMIP representatives will be conducted in two stages: the Tribal Assemblies and the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention.

The Tribal Assemblies are scheduled from July 27 to August 9, while the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention will be held from August 24 to September 4.

According to the Comelec, the Tribal Assemblies will serve as the venue for each NMIP community to select its delegates and alternates to the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention, as well as its nominees and alternates for representation in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Each tribal assembly will choose 10 delegates and five alternates. It will also select two nominees (one male and one female) and two alternate nominees for the regional convention.

Only the two nominees and the 10 delegates from each NMIP community will be allowed to participate in the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention.

The convention will serve as the forum where all NMIP communities will select two sectoral representatives (one male and one female) from among the nominees to represent the NMIP sector in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention is the mechanism through which the two NMIP sectoral representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament will be chosen. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)